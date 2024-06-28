Top track

BTS, Steve Aoki - MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) [Full Length Edition]

STEVE AOKI

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $83.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

$1 per ticket goes towards The Aoki Foundation, which primarily aims to support organizations in brain science and research, specifically focusing on brain health, preservation, and healthspan...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Steve Aoki, Deorro, Nostalgix and 1 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

