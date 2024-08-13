Top track

Yīn Yīn + Parbleu | SEI Festival

Castello Volante
Tue, 13 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsCorigliano D'Otranto
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il punto di incontro tra i Paesi Bassi e il Sud Est Asiatico? L’isola tropicale su cui vivono artisticamente gli Yin Yin. Lo stile della band consiste in una fusion tra il funk e la musica tradizionale asiatica, utilizzando strumenti in parte tradizionali***...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Coolclub.

Venue

Castello Volante

Piazza Castello, 1, 73022 Corigliano D'otranto LE, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

