DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Usky, poète du rap français, imprègne le genre d'une poésie riche et mélancolique. Révélé au grand public par une série de mixtapes audacieuses, il a su se distinguer dans l'univers du rap avec son style unique. Son EP "Rétina", sorti le 25 mai 2023 sous l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.