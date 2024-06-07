Top track

Vetiver - Current Carry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vetiver

Scribble
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vetiver - Current Carry
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Vetiver

Skyway Man

6/7/2024 at Scribble

Andy Cabic’s musical being is, like many curious 21st century musicians, shaped and sustained by divergent tangents. If he’s not crafting a melancholy folk rock diamond in his Northern Califo...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vetiver, Skyway Man

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.