DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Little Wings / Brass Clouds

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 25 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat, Sun Cru, and Perpetual Doom Present

Little Wings / Brass Clouds

7/25/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

21+

Little Wings is out and about like a seaside rover this summer, plotting a hand-drawn map through these new Roaring Twenties an...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat, Sun Cru, and Perpetual Doom
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Little Wings

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.