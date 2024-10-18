Top track

Mildlife - The Magnificent Moon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mildlife - Chorus Album Tour

Songbyrd
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$32.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mildlife - The Magnificent Moon
Got a code?

About

Oozing onto the scene with their 2017 debut LP Phase, Mildlife have swiftly grown into one of Australia’s most acclaimed acts/outfits, carving out a niche wholly of their own, one that traverses jazz, dance and psychedelic music into a curiously singular,...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mildlife, Shadow Show

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.