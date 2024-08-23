DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Poly-Rythmo Club vuelve a La Terrrazza con un line up de luxe: HEIDI trayendo desde Londres su carisma e icónica selección de música de baile. Hanakito, Dj Nipona residente en BCN que hace debut en nuestra cabina con su cocktail de groove. Sonido Tupinamba...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.