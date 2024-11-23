Top track

Ulysses and the Sea

Papooz

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 23 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PAPOOZ

Les Papooz sont entrés dans nos oreilles pour n’en plus jamais ressortir en 2015 avec “Ann Wants To Dance“. Un single entêtant en forme de petit tube de pop insouciante, porté par un timbre de voix androgyne et troublant, dansant et gracile comme u...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

