Damien Jurado & special guests

The Rabbit Box
Sun, 2 Jun, 8:00 pm
$40.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tickets are available at the venue beginning at 3pm on the day of show.

The Rabbit Box is excited to present American singer-songwriter from Seattle, Damien Jurado, performing with special guests!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Damien Jurado

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

