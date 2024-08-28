DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from Texas, Twin Tribes is an emerging force in the darkwave scene, turning heads in 2018 with the release of their debut album "Shadows" that featured dark melodic sounds, synthesizers, lyrics about the undead, and the occult and parallel universe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.