Twin Tribes + Wingtips

Dareshack
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hailing from Texas, Twin Tribes is an emerging force in the darkwave scene, turning heads in 2018 with the release of their debut album "Shadows" that featured dark melodic sounds, synthesizers, lyrics about the undead, and the occult and parallel universe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Wingtips, Twin Tribes

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

