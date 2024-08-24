DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 24 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Deptford Northern Soul Club are childhood friends, Will Foot and Lewis Henderson, whose early love of soul developed after discovering Lewis’ Dad’s record collection. After finally bringing their musical heritage to the forefront with their debut DJ set at...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
Lineup

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

