DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

T!LT: Bonnie Prince Billy

sPAZIO211
Wed, 15 May, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bonnie "Prince" Billy è il principale dei numerosi pseudonimi adottati nel corso della sua carriera dal cantautore statunitense Will Oldham, uno dei più rappresentativi songwriter della scena emersa dagli anni Novanta. Dedito tanto a un folk scarnificato q...

Per tutte le età
Bonnie Prince Billy

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

Ci sono agevolazioni sul prezzo in base alle fasce d'età?

L'ingresso all'evento è gratuito per i minori di 14 anni.

