BODEGA

EartH
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
From £20.66

About

BODEGA at EartH Hall.

Sometimes you have to move backwards to move forwards. Just ask punk cultural commentators BODEGA, whose new album sees them carve a new future from fuzz- soaked, consumerism-skewering shards of their past. “It’s something we’ve been...

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears + Bad Vibrations.
Lineup

BODEGA, GIFT

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

