Naima Bock and special guests, Mildred

The Rabbit Box
Sun, 15 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$25.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a band of ten, three, or even just solo, when Naima plays there’s a rare bond between the musicians on stage and the audience. In their interview with her, The Quietus declared “after every song the applause and cheering is immense, so immense in fact...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Naima Bock, Mildred

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

