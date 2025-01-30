Top track

Parker Millsap

Dingwalls
Thu, 30 Jan 2025, 7:30 pm
£22.25

About

Parker Millsap is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Purcell, Oklahoma playing a blend of blues, country and alt-country.

14+, under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Dingwalls
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Parker Millsap

Venue

Dingwalls

Middle Yard, Camden Lock, London NW1 8AB
Doors open7:30 pm

