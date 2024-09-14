Top track

Prince Malachi - So Wrong

Arisezon presents Aba Shanti-I with Prince Malachi and Full band

EartH
Sat, 14 Sept, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall. | Last entry 1am.

Arisezon presents:

Aba Shanti I with very Special guest Live On-Stage Prince Malachi + Full band

Prince Malachi, an influential, innovative singer and songwriter, musician and producer.

From g...

Presented by Arisezon Special.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aba Shanti-I, Prince Malachi

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

