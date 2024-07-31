DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BARE Life Drawing - "Life Drawing for the Soul"

Queen of the South
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
ArtLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Each Ticket comes with a free drink!

*T&C's Apply

Our Life Drawing collabs are designed to bring 2 hours of chill and fun vibes into the lives of busy Londoners!

Host Jana, will guide you with drawing suggestions to ensure you make the most of the sess...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Queen of the South.

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

