DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dirty Sound Magnet

DUST
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£14.53

About

The power trio have stunned audiences with their ethereal brilliance which combines their love for The Doors and Led Zeppelin with the cutting edge mastery of Queens Of The Stone Age and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, twisting all manner of colours an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirty Sound Magnet

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

