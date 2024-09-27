DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The power trio have stunned audiences with their ethereal brilliance which combines their love for The Doors and Led Zeppelin with the cutting edge mastery of Queens Of The Stone Age and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, twisting all manner of colours an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.