Blind Tiger:MALFUNCTION Dark|Techno

1720
Thu, 1 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blind Tigers MALFUNCTION returns with another heavy hitting dark techno lineup! Live updates @Malfunction.la

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Blind Tiger.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

