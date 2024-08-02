Top track

I-Livity I-Fi Sound System

Hafenklang
Fri, 2 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€13.64

About

featuring:

Dan-I-Locks (SE)

Ras Chanter (UK)

YT (UK)

Achtung: Sound System Session

d.h. es gibt VIEL BASS,

da die Crew I-Livity ihr eigenes Soundsystem im Hafenklang aufbaut.

U gonna feel it !

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

