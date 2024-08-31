DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PhilanthroPunks Raising money for Hackney Night Shelter

Two Palms
Sat, 31 Aug, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PhilanthroPunks is back with another blasting lineup in Two Palms, Hackney. We're raising money for Hackney Night Shelter and all the money raised from tickets and tshirts will go to the charity. Come on down to Two Palms on Saturday Aug 31st and catch som...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PhilantroPunks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gareth James

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.