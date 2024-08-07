Top track

Black Pixels - Tides

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Pixels / Broken Tides / Where's Piers?

Katzpace
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thrilled to be hosting a Black Pixels headline show at Katzpace. Excellent support comes from Broken Tides and Where's Piers? An evening of post/dream-pop feels.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Broken Tides, Black Pixels

Venue

Katzpace

Hop Exchange, 24 Southwark St, London, England SE1 1TY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

