DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NOTTINGHILL CARNIVAL STARTER 2024
2 Arenas
International DJs & Artiste
Club policies:
18+ only, physical photo ID mandatory (pictures on phone not acceptable)
Last entry 2am
No hats or hoods
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.