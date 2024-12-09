Top track

I'm in Love

AYỌ

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
London
£22

I'm in Love
About

Revealed in 2006 with her album "Joyful", AYỌ is one of the leading singers in soul and folk. Author, composer and performer, her poetic performances leave audiences speechless.

Soulful ballads of love, loss and life position AYỌ as one of the most talent...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Ayo

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open 7:00 pm
475 capacity
