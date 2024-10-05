Top track

Marilyn Crispell - Dreamstruck

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marilyn Crispell and Harvey Sorgen

The Local
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marilyn Crispell - Dreamstruck
Got a code?

About

This just in: Marilyn has been named a 2025 NEA Jazz Master, the Nation's highest honor in jazz!

Marilyn Crispell and Harvey Sorgen come together in the studio or on stage to explore that very moment through sound and motion. It's as if their instruments...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marilyn Crispell

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.