Strangeforms 2025

Brudenell Social Club
26 Apr - 27 Apr 2025
GigsLeeds
£38.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bad Owl Presents…

A weekend of math-rock, post-rock, post-metal, post-hardcore and alternative music.

This is a 14+ event
Bad Owl Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open12:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

