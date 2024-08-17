DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SLAPFUNK x LA ASO at The Vineyard // Open Air //

Caves Vilarnau
Sat, 17 Aug, 4:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SLAPFUNK x LA ASO at The Vineyard // OPEN AIR //

Stay tuned, more info coming very soon!

Bus shuttle available (details coming soon).

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por SLAPFUNK y LA ASO
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
O.BEE, Tomas Station, Doudou MD and 2 more

Venue

Caves Vilarnau

Carretera d'Espiells km 1,4, 08770, Barcelona
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

FAQs

Is there a shuttle service from Barcelona?

Yes, there will be a shuttle service available. More info coming soon!

Where is the event located?

The event will be held at Caves Vilarnau.

Are there any age restrictions?

Yes, the event is 18+ and you will need to present a valid ID at the entrance.

Will there be food and drinks available?

Yes, there will be a variety of food and drink at the event.

Is there parking available at the event?

Yes, there will be parking available.

Can I bring my own food and drinks?

No, outside food and drinks are not allowed. There will be plenty of options available at the venue.

Is the event wheelchair accessible?

Yes, the venue is wheelchair accessible. Please contact us in advance if you require special assistance.

Can I leave and re-enter the event?

Re-entry is not allowed. Once you leave, you will not be permitted back in.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.