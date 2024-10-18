Top track

Duke Dumont

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 18 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£30.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Duke Dumont

English electronic dance musician Duke Dumont spins hypnotic house fit for clubs and festival stages alike. The Grammy-nominated DJ emerged in the 2000s, bolstered by hits ‘Need U (100%)’, ‘Ocean Drive’ and ‘I Got U’, which all topped the US dance charts. Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

*For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link below

DUKE Dumont performs at HERE

This is an 18+ event - physical photo ID required
Presented by SJM Concerts & Broadwick
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Duke Dumont

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
Accessibility information

