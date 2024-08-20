Top track

Monsoon - Ride a Rolla

Monson, Oyster World, Müllet, Malamiko

Cloudland Theater
Tue, 20 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Monsoon is a two-piece indie rock band from Athens, Georgia who weave together unorthodox styles to create music that dips between the conscious and subconscious. Catch them with Oyster World, Müllet and Malamiko at Cloudland Theater on August 20th.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Malamiko, Monsoon

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

