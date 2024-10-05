DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fat Tony - Day Party

Patterns
Sat, 5 Oct, 3:00 pm
DJBrighton
From £12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Fat Tony (DJ)

DJ Fat Tony has been a fixture of London’s club scene since the late ’80s, cutting his teeth at West End dance institutions the Wag Club and Limelight. A fashion party favourite, he has DJ’d alongside Roger Sanchez and Carl Cox, played New York’s Palladium Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Fat Tony (3 hour set)

Suport from
Wildblood & Queenie

Day Party - 3pm - 10pm

Starting his career 3 decades ago at an age too young to mention, Fat Tony has had his say in paving the way for the UK’s current music scene. Early on he won residencies...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat Tony (DJ)

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open3:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

