DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
6 years, 315 consecutive Saturday nights, free drinks on us... On Saturday 17th August, we celebrate our 6th birthday in the historic setting of The Jazz Cafe.
None of this would be possible without all of you who show up and dance with us week in and wee...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.