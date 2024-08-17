DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soul City 6th Birthday: House Music Every Saturday

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 17 Aug, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

6 years, 315 consecutive Saturday nights, free drinks on us... On Saturday 17th August, we celebrate our 6th birthday in the historic setting of The Jazz Cafe.

None of this would be possible without all of you who show up and dance with us week in and wee...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soul City, Soul City

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

