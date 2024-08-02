DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The club gems of London-based producer TSHA have found fans in industry tastemakers including Pete Tong, Bonobo and Billboard. Whether she’s crafting a record for fabric, collaborating with Diplo or opening shows for Disclosure and Flume, TSHA weaves garag
Read more
TSHA, DJ et productrice britannique, est l’un des talents les plus excitants du moment. En 2021, elle a été à l'honneur avec une couverture de Mixmag, une campagne Spotify EQUAL, et des collaborations avec Apple 1 et BBC Radio 1. Son EP "OnlyL" a été accla...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.