Tsha à la Plage de l'Hotel Amour

Plage de l'Hôtel Amour
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About TSHA

The club gems of London-based producer TSHA have found fans in industry tastemakers including Pete Tong, Bonobo and Billboard. Whether she’s crafting a record for fabric, collaborating with Diplo or opening shows for Disclosure and Flume, TSHA weaves garag Read more

Event information

TSHA, DJ et productrice britannique, est l’un des talents les plus excitants du moment. En 2021, elle a été à l'honneur avec une couverture de Mixmag, une campagne Spotify EQUAL, et des collaborations avec Apple 1 et BBC Radio 1. Son EP "OnlyL" a été accla...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par HOTEL AMOUR NICE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TSHA

Venue

Plage de l'Hôtel Amour

47 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice, France
Doors open7:00 pm

