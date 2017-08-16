Top track

Bones Ate Arfa - Asbestos

Compass Festival: Two Nights Pass, Eight bands!

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
16 Aug - 17 Aug
GigsFolkestone
From £15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS TICKET GIVES ACCESS TO BOTH NIGHTS OF THE FESTIVAL AT QUARTERHOUSE ON 16-17 AUGUST.

COMPASS FESTIVAL is a new celebration of DIY ethos, grassroots music, independent artists, & community! Join in Folkestone's Creative Quarter for 2 nights of thrillin...

Quarterhouse: 14+
Presented by COMPASS MUSIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hadda Be, Lo Barnes

Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

