Sidy Samb & Diego Galaz - SALIMAYE

OPENING NIGHT! Sidy Samb and Afroflamenco

The Local
Fri, 20 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87

About

Sidy Samb, leader of Afroflamenco, is a highly acclaimed Senegalese musician and Wolof griot who has lived in Sevilla Spain for decades. Afroflamenco is the product of decades of experience and experimentation connecting flamenco to its African roots and e...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

