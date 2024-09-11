Top track

PHANTOM ISLE EP LAUNCH

Two Palms
Wed, 11 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10

About

Northampton’s Phantom Isle bring their unique blend of electronica and indie-rock to Two Palms, celebrating the release of their new 6-track EP ‘Embers’. Their music has received high praise from the BBC’s Jack Saunders and Huw Stephens and Kerrie Cosh and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Two Palms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Phantom Isle

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

