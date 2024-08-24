Top track

Korine - Burn the World

Korine, Public Circuit, Trigger Discipline

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 24 Aug, 8:00 pm
$23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

also featuring DJs Faust, Gabriell, Kahihara

This is an 18+ event
BSP & Nokturnal Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Korine

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

