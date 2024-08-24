DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Synesthesies: Boris · Eyrah · Secret Guest

DOCK B
Sat, 24 Aug, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€12
About

Synesthésies II : Portal

La synesthésie est une condition neurologique qui se caractérise par la fusion des sens.

• Boris (Ostgut Ton, Berghain)

https://soundcloud.com/boris

https://www.instagram.com/borisdolinski/?hl=fr

Boris, résident emblématique d...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Les Docks de Pantin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Boris Dolinski

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open11:45 pm

