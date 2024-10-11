Top track

Slow Runner - Skull of Mary Magdalene

Slow Runner Album Release Show

Citizen Vinyl
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Slow Runner

Slow Runner is the creation of Michael Flynn, an Americana-adjacent singer-songwriter based in Western North Carolina. His songs have been featured on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Shameless, and on commercials for useful products like cars and shampoo. He Read more

Event information

Slow Runner celebrates the release of Yesterday Don't Fail Me Now on Friday October 11. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $15 advance / $18 at the door.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
Lineup

Slow Runner

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

