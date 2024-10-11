DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Slow Runner is the creation of Michael Flynn, an Americana-adjacent singer-songwriter based in Western North Carolina. His songs have been featured on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Shameless, and on commercials for useful products like cars and shampoo. He
Read more
Slow Runner celebrates the release of Yesterday Don't Fail Me Now on Friday October 11. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $15 advance / $18 at the door.
Slow Runner is the creation of Michael Flynn, an Americana-adjacent singer-songwriter based in Western North...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.