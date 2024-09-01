Top track

Goldroom - Embrace

Goldroom Pool Party (Labor Day Weekend)

Golden Hour @ Level 8
Sun, 1 Sept, 1:00 pm
PartySilver Lake
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Goldroom - Embrace
About

Goldroom at Golden Hour; can you think of a more perfect pairing? Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in stlye at the hottest pool in Los Angeles; Golden Hour @ Level 8. For table inquiries or questions, please text +1 (818) 861-6653 or email jake@stereo-punks.com...

This is an 21+ event
Presented Orlove By Day & Stereo Punks
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Golden Hour @ Level 8

1254 South Figueroa Street, 8th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90015, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

