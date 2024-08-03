DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nazakat and Friends at Jaguar Shoes

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Leeds-based electronic music label, Nazakat, takes over Jaguar Shoes for a second time.

Nazakat, have been making waves in the Northern scene with their carefully curated events and forward-thinking releases, showcasing some of the most exciting talent in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open10:30 pm
180 capacity

