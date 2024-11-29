Top track

KARMA - Corda di Parole

KARMA | Santeria Toscana 31

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I KARMA tornano a Milano per l'ultima data del K3 Tour!

Dopo il successo del K3 Tour iniziato con un sold-out allo storico Bloom di Mezzago esttamente un anno fa a Novembre, seguito da 20 concerti per l'Italia, i Karma decidono di concludere il tour con u...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BAM Booking.

Lineup

Karma

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

