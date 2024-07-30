DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"Foundations" → biweekly Tuesday party by DP Sound

The Stowaway
Tue, 30 Jul, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Foundations hosted by Adam G (DP Sound)

Each night focuses on a 'foundational' sound of music culture; beginning the night with original tracks and progresses into its' samples, edits, and popular reprises in music today. Covering electro-funk, dance free...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Mandom LLC DBA The Stowaway.

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

