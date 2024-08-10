Top track

Deize Tigrona & DJ Marlboro - Injeção

Fervo Fluxo 3rd Birthday

Village Underground
Sat, 10 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday 10th August we're celebrating our 3rd BIRTHDAY @ Village Underground in Shoreditch! For those that don't know Fervo Fluxo is an underground funk show working with an extended family of artists and DJs around the world.  

Fervo Fluxo started after...

Presented by Fervo Fluxo
£
Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

