DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SELECTOR: An RnB vs Afrobeats Showdown

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £3.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our Friday nights are all about hip hop, afrobeats and RnB, but tonight we're running up 'SELECTOR', a special RnB vs Afrobeats showdown. We'll be dedicating our first set of the night to all the kings and queens of the genres to see which one comes out on...

This is an 18+ event (Photo I.D required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.