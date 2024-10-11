DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NiNE8FEST

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Fri, 11 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NiNE8 Collective present the second edition of NiNE8FEST - a multi room, multi genre, counter culture club night at The Cause with live artists, DJs and more on 11th October.

Line-up: NiNE8 Collective (Biig Piig, Lava La Rue, Mac Wetha, Boneslim, Nige, Lo...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bird On The Wire
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NiNE8 COLLECTIVE, PVA, James Massiah and 8 more

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

