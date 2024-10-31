Top track

Rosa Perreo Halloween (21+)

The Meadows
Thu, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rosa Perreo is a virtual artist who hosts the largest Electronic/Club/Reggaeton Gender Inclusive party in New York City.

Everyone is welcome in our house, we get weird with reggaeton only the most undefined tunes and unreleased bootlegs are played Neoperr...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by reggaetonLABS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

