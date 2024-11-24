Top track

Ye Banished Privateers

Rock N'Eat
Sun, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€22.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ye Banished Privateers - Ring the Bells
About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Napalm Events, présente :

Deux ans après son passage au CCO en première partie de Visions of Atlantis, le groupe de pirates fous YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS s’apprête à prendre d’assaut la scène du Rock’n’Eat de Lyo...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ye Banished Privateers

Venue

Rock N'Eat

32 Quai Arloing, 69009 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

