DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BR Palestine Fundraiser: Beige Banquet + friends

MOTH Club
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10

About

Big Richard make their MOTH Club debut with a 4-band Palestine Action Fundraiser - featuring some of London's favourite punks. Don't miss out.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beige Banquet, Body Horror (UK), Curser and 1 more

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

