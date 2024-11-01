Top track

Congo Natty - Tottenham Story

Congo Natty + Guests

Rich Mix
Fri, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.60

About

Join Rich Mix and Kamani Records to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jungle music with a special tribute to the pioneer himself, Congo Natty.

Since 1993, Congo Natty has been at the forefront of the Jungle and Drum n Bass scene, recently releasing the ic...

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Kamani Records.
Lineup

Congo Natty, Amrit Kaur, Amy True

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open7:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

