Delights

The Cluny 2
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

delights

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Notion Live Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Delights

Venue

The Cluny 2

Cluny 2, 34 Lime St, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2PQ
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity
